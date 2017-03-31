Serious crash in Pukekohe

|
Motorists are asked to avoid Mill Road, Pukekohe following a serious crash this evening.
The crash occurred just before 7pm and involved three cars.
One person is in a critical condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
Due to the crash Mill Road is closed between the Bombay off-ramp and Harrisville Road.
The Mill Road off-ramps, both north and south, are also closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
