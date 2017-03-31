Serious crash in Pukekohe

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 19:01

Motorists are asked to avoid Mill Road, Pukekohe following a serious crash this evening.

The crash occurred just before 7pm and involved three cars.

One person is in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Due to the crash Mill Road is closed between the Bombay off-ramp and Harrisville Road.

The Mill Road off-ramps, both north and south, are also closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.