Appeal to find missing bag of money

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 20:51

Police are appealing for sightings of a small bag of coins, which fell from the back of a van travelling across the Crown Range Rd, Cardrona yesterday afternoon (Thursday 30 March 2017).

A total of three bags of coins of unknown value fell from the vehicle due to a malfunctioning lock.

One bag was retrieved by the company transporting the money.

Another bag was picked up by a passing motorist, who took the money to Wanaka Police Station.

The third bag is still outstanding.

It is thought that the money, in a clear plastic bag, was lost somewhere between the top of the Crown Range Rd and Cardrona.

Drivers may have seen the van, which was white and unmarked, going across the road around 3pm.

Anyone with any information about the coins is asked to contact Otago Lakes-Central Area Police on (03) 441 1600.

Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.