Name release - fatal crash near Putaruru

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man killed when a vehicle rolled on SH1 yesterday, approximately 5km south of Putaruru, south Waikato.
He was 56-year-old Gamini Vithanage, of Putaruru.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
Police offer their sympathies to Mr Vithanage's family and friends at this difficult time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.