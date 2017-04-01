Name release - fatal crash near Putaruru

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 09:10

Police can now release the name of the man killed when a vehicle rolled on SH1 yesterday, approximately 5km south of Putaruru, south Waikato.

He was 56-year-old Gamini Vithanage, of Putaruru.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to Mr Vithanage's family and friends at this difficult time.