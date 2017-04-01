Art burglary in Parnell, Auckland

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 08:07

At 4am this morning, Saturday 1 April 2017, Auckland Police attended a "ram raid"-style burglary at the International Art Centre, Parnell.

Two valuable paintings were stolen in the burglary.

They were both painted by Gottfried Lindauer in 1884 and are known as "Chieftainess Ngatai - Raure" and "Chief Ngatai-Raure". As yet, we do not have an estimated value for these paintings.

Police have recovered the stolen vehicle used in the ram raid but are looking for a further vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

Police are seeking any information relating to the theft of these two paintings and would like to hear from anybody that was in the Parnell area between 3.30 and 4am this morning or anyone who may have information about the current whereabouts of these paintings.

Please contact the Auckland Police on 09 3026832, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.