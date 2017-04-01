Appeal for information following incident in Christchurch

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 11:56

Police are appealing for information after a woman in Christchurch was approached by a masked man who pointed what is believed to be a firearm at her head.

At about 6am on Saturday 01 April 2017, a woman was on Riccarton Avenue, near the Cricket Oval and pavilions, when a man approached her from behind and pressed something to her head.

The woman screamed and pulled away, and the man ran off.

He was last seen running towards Deans Avenue.

The offender is described as slim with dark hair, under 160cm tall, and aged in his 30s or 40s.

He was wearing a baggy grey hoodie, dark trousers and a beige Halloween-type mask, and was carrying what appeared to be a small dark-coloured firearm.

At this stage, this is being treated as an isolated incident and officers are focussed on catching the man responsible.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time as well as anyone who recognises the offender’s description, or who has any information about this incident.

Please contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400, quoting reference number P029029690.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can leave information with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Senior Sergeant Vaughn Lapslie.