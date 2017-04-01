Art burglary in Parnell

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 16:01

Police are following lines of inquiry in relation to the burglary at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland overnight.

A forensic examination of the art centre and the stolen vehicle used in the incident is being undertaken today.

Information on the incident has been shared with Interpol.

The burglary happened at 4am this morning Saturday 1 April and two valuable paintings were stolen in the burglary.

They were both painted by Gottfried Lindauer in 1884 and are known as "Chieftainess Ngatai - Raure" and "Chief Ngatai-Raure".

Police would also like to hear from anybody that was in the Parnell area between 3.30 and 4am this morning or anyone who may have information about the current whereabouts of these paintings.

Please contact the Auckland Police on 09 302 6832, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.