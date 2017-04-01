Fatal crash in Matamata

|
There has been a fatal single-car crash on Rata St, Matamata.
Emergency services were alerted at 2.19pm after the vehicle struck a power pole.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man, has died at the scene.
A short portion of Rata St is closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
