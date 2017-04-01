Holden's Mullet Amnesty Day pays off

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 17:41

Today a West Auckland man traded in his mullet for a brand new car. The ‘Mullet Amnesty Day’ was advertised on Trade Me in the spirit of an April fools prank, and offered people a chance to exchange a haircut for a new vehicle valued over $30,000.

Daniel McNicholl and his family were the only ones who arrived at the Holden dealership at 10:00 AM to try their luck, and were astonished to discover the offer was real when they were met by professional race car driver Greg Murphy and a hair stylist from Rodney Wayne.

Said Mr McNicholl,"I thought it was probably joke, but I decided to turn up in case it wasn’t and I’m bloody glad I did".

Partner Whitney Harris was relieved Daniel didn’t follow her advice in the months prior; "I’ve been telling him to cut his mullet off for ages, I’m glad he didn’t listen to me!"

The new Holden Astra comes as a welcome relief for the family who had their last vehicle stolen, and without insurance they had been unable to replace it.