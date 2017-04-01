Annual Hyde Street Party, Dunedin

|
[ login or create an account ]
This year’s Hyde Street Party has passed with few incidents of note for Police.
Ten people were arrested, mainly for trespass and disorderly behaviour.
Additional staff were rostered on in order to provide reassurance and meet any extra demand for Police.
Police have planned for this event and worked closely with the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) and the University of Otago.
Part of this preparation included ensuring students received advice around staying safe.
The general behaviour was good and it was a positive time for those attending.
It was a well-run event, and OUSA should be commended for the effort it put in to organising the party.
- Inspector Shona Low
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.