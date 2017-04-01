Annual Hyde Street Party, Dunedin

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 19:05

This year’s Hyde Street Party has passed with few incidents of note for Police.

Ten people were arrested, mainly for trespass and disorderly behaviour.

Additional staff were rostered on in order to provide reassurance and meet any extra demand for Police.

Police have planned for this event and worked closely with the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) and the University of Otago.

Part of this preparation included ensuring students received advice around staying safe.

The general behaviour was good and it was a positive time for those attending.

It was a well-run event, and OUSA should be commended for the effort it put in to organising the party.

- Inspector Shona Low