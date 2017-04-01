Body of woman found in Westport

|
[ login or create an account ]
A member of public has today found the body of a woman in bushes near Shingle Beach, Westport.
The body was found this afternoon and formal identification and a post mortem is still to be completed.
There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.