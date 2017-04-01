Four players share $8 million Powerball jackpot

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 20:39

Four lucky Lotto players from across New Zealand will be celebrating tonight after winning $2 million each with Powerball in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

In tonight’s special Must Be Won draw, there were no First Division Powerball winners, so the $8 million Powerball jackpot rolled down to Division Two where four players from Waiheke Island, Lower Hutt, Clive and Methven shared the prize.

The winning tickets were sold at Oneroa Four Square in Waiheke, Masala’s and Alicetown Lotto in Lower Hutt, Clive Four Square, and Methven SuperValue.

A Lotto player from Alexandra will also be celebrating tonight after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division. The winning ticket was sold at Alexandra New World.

A special Strike Must Be Won draw was also held tonight. The jackpot was won by a lucky player in Auckland who won Strike Four outright to take home $300,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Browns Bay in Auckland.

Lotto NZ is making changes to Lotto, Powerball and Strike to make the games even better, with more Lotto winners and bigger Powerball prizes.

Tonight’s special Powerball and Strike Must Be Won draws welcomed in these game improvements, which will be in place from tomorrow.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Visit Lotto New Zealand’s media centre for more information and photos: https://mylotto.co.nz/about-us/media-centre/

Background information:

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners then the entire jackpot rolls down to the next Division where there are winners - for example, Second or Third Division.