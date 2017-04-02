Water main burst in Tawa, Wellington

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 08:27

There’s been a large water main burst in Carleton Terrace, Tawa, early this morning. Repair crews are on site and have turned off water while repairs get under way. It is likely water supply could be disrupted to up to several hundred properties especially on the eastern side of the railway tracks until late this morning. Reduced water pressure may also be experienced in nearby areas for the next few hours.