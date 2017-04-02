Appeal for witnesses after cyclist seriously injured near Nelson

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 10:45

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash near Nelson in which a female cyclist sustained serious injuries.

The crash, involving a Nissan four-wheel drive and the cyclist, happened on the corner of Wensley Road and Dorset Street, in Richmond, at about 6.15pm on Saturday 1 April 2017.

Both the car and the cyclist had been travelling north on Wensley Road before the collision.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen the lead up to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Stu Wright at Nelson Police on 03 546 3840.