Name released in fatal crash south of Dunedin

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 14:41

Police can now release the names of the two people who died in the fatal crash on State Highway One near Riverside Road, south of Dunedin, on Friday 31 March, 2017.

They were Erica Ward, 27, and Cody James, 24, both of Dunedin.

The Police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.