Fatal microlight crash at Kaka Point

Two people have died in a microlight crash at Kaka Point in the Clutha District this morning.
The crash happened shortly after 10am on Sunday 2 April, 2017.
Police are currently in the process of notifying the deceased's next of kin.
A joint investigation will be carried out by Police and the Civil Aviation Authority.
