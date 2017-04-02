Burst water mains in Crofton Downs and Tawa in Wellington

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 16:14

Water supply to several streets in Crofton Downs in Wellington’s western suburbs has been shut off following a spectacular water-main burst early this afternoon.

The incident follows a water main burst in Tawa, in the northern suburbs, early this morning.

This afternoon’s Crofton Downs burst was at the intersection if Silverstream Road and Thatcher Crescent - and water floodeded the nearby and busy Churchill Drive-Waikowhai Street roundabout on the main traffic route through the western suburbs. Traffic on the main route was disrupted until the water was turned off - but is now running freely.

The burst damaged newly-resealed roadway in the vicinity.

Water will be off till about 7pm in the area while the main is fixed and the roadway repaired.

In Tawa, the water was back on around midday after the burst about 6am in Carleton Terrace.

Given Crofton Downs and Tawa are about 10km apart, it is not thought today’s incidents are connected. The Crofton Downs burst may have been connected with the use of heavy machinery used on the newly-finished road-resealing work. Wellington Water will, however, investigate both incidents.