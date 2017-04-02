Fluoride Free NZ makes astonishing claim

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 15:44

An extraordinary press release from Fluoride Free NZ highlights the inconsistency of the group’s position on science - and then attempts to re-write local history.

The release this week cites the new data from the highly-respected Dunedin longitudinal study showing that exposure to lead in the ‘70s reduced children’s IQ by about 4 points. The lobby group’s release attempts to compare the danger of lead to exposure to water fluoridation - yet the group has repeatedly rejected the same Dunedin study’s finding that water fluoridation has no effect on IQ and in fact improves lives by reducing the burden of tooth decay.

"It’s ridiculous that FFNZ is trying to have it both ways," says Making Sense of Fluoride president Daniel Ryan. "You can’t accept the results you like from a study and then turn around and dismiss the ones you don’t, especially when the data is from the same source."

The dangers of lead poisoning have been known since the 19th century, though lead was slow to be recognised as a hazardous fuel additive. The FFNZ release goes on to make a further remarkable claim: that the Royal Society of NZ supported opposition to lead’s removal from petrol - when in fact, the Society commissioned its own study and in 1986, recommended removing all lead from gasoline (which occurred in 1996).

"Perhaps FFNZ has made this claim because they’ve never accepted the Royal Society’s 2014 review finding that fluoridation is safe and effective," says Mr Ryan.

"Once again, they are misrepresenting data and even history to support their opposition to fluoridation. It’s time they faced reality."