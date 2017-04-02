Police and public apprehend offenders after aggravated robbery

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 20:11

Shortly before midday today two youths entered the BP service station on Bader Drive, Mangere, allegedly armed with a screwdriver and a knife.

The sole attendant was forced to open the till, whereupon the pair helped themselves to a quantity of cash before running out of the store.

The duo was arrested nearby very shortly afterwards as a result of good work from the Police Communications Centre receiving the information, very prompt attendance by Police, and excellent help from the public.

No injuries were sustained by any person.

One of the two offenders was caught by a member of the public; the other with the assistance of a Police dog handler.

Two youths are being held in custody overnight to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Monday morning.