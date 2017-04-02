Serious crash in Hamilton

|
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Killarney Road, Hamilton.
The crash happened at 6.15pm this evening when a car has hit a power pole.
The driver of the car received serious injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.
The crash is on Killarney Road near the intersection with Allen Road and diversions are in place around the crash site.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
