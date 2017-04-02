Serious crash in Hamilton

Sunday, 2 April, 2017 - 19:55

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Killarney Road, Hamilton.

The crash happened at 6.15pm this evening when a car has hit a power pole.

The driver of the car received serious injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The crash is on Killarney Road near the intersection with Allen Road and diversions are in place around the crash site.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.