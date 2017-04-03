St John 'Heart of Gold' annual appeal this week

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 06:46

St John will be shaking buckets during the ‘Heart of Gold’ Annual Appeal this week, raising money for command units and specialist equipment to be used when responding to major emergencies.

Specialist emergency response equipment and training makes it easier for St John to treat people more effectively in major emergencies. The command units cost $180,000 each and contain state of the art satellite, radio and cellular technology. They operate as mobile command and control centre and ensure we can maintain communications and data capability to manage a major emergency.

"The command units give us robust communications platforms that help us provide more effective ambulance responses during a major emergency. As a charity, we thank New Zealanders for their support and generosity during our annual appeal," said Peter Bradley St John Chief Executive.

Donations can be made online at www.heartofgold.org.nz or to St John collectors throughout New Zealand during the appeal week and at any ASB branch.

ASB head of community, sponsorship and events Mark Graham is proud of ASB’s long-standing partnership with St John.

"Each year it’s a privilege to be involved in the St John Annual Appeal. ASB staff throughout New Zealand are heavily involved in fundraising for St John and enjoy making a difference in their local communities. We are delighted to work alongside St John and look forward to seeing ASB staff and St John volunteers collecting together throughout this year’s Heart of Gold appeal," Mr Graham says.

St John pins can be purchased from any Z Energy station with proceeds going to St John Annual Appeal. Isuzu New Zealand is generously supporting the appeal with vehicles and touch screens to donate at selected airports. You can also make a donation with purchases at Briscoe Group stores.

From gold-themed mufti days and heart-shaped cookies, to a local bowling tournament and an Easter egg hunt, the St John Annual Appeal will have fundraising initiatives and volunteers collecting across New Zealand.

From gold-themed mufti days and heart-shaped cookies, to a local bowling tournament and an Easter egg hunt, the St John Annual Appeal will have fundraising initiatives and volunteers collecting across New Zealand.