Police culture change milestone reached

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 06:56

Police today released a summary of how it has actioned recommendations from the historic Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Police Conduct.

In 2004, a formal COI was established to investigate the way New Zealand Police had dealt with serious allegations of sexual assault by a small number of police officers and their associates.

Led by Dame Margaret Bazley, the COI scrutinised many aspects of policing, reaching back a quarter-century to the late 1970s. The Commission’s report - with 47 Police-specific recommendations for change - was publicly released 10 years ago today, on 3 April 2007.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the COI provided a catalyst for reform.

"A far-reaching programme was launched that touched almost every aspect of policing - from policy and training through to performance management and leadership; as well as practice changes that would better serve victims of sexual assault.

"Victims of sexual assault who turn to Police today can expect to deal with staff who uphold our values of empathy, professionalism, and respect.

"The changes we have made as an organization are enduring."

"More than ever before, we have a healthy, diverse and inclusive culture that puts victims at the heart of everything we do - and we are in the process of building a truly high-performing organization."

"Ten years on, we’ve released a document titled ‘A decade of change’ which tells the story of the road we’ve travelled since the COI report was released."

Commissioner Bush has reiterated his thanks to Louise Nicholas, whose courage to share her experiences provided much of the impetus for the COI.

"We are grateful for her ongoing support."

The passing of the 10-year milestone represents the end of a decade-long monitoring period called for by Dame Margaret. Throughout the past decade, Police’s COI progress has been overseen by the State Service Commission and the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG).

A final OAG performance audit of Police’s COI efforts is expected to be conducted later this year.