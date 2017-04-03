Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Institute launches Love Yer Guts campaign

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 06:20

#LoveYerGuts - www.loveyerguts.co.nz An awareness campaign for gastro-intestinal cancers is providing a great reason to get down on the floor and do something about it!

The Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Institute (GICI) is launching a challenge for people to participate and to #LoveYerGuts. This will increase awareness of these health issues, and raise funds for critical research to help increase the chance of survival for GI cancers.

Over 5,000 gastro-intestinal cancers are diagnosed each year in New Zealand-more than breast or prostate cancer. Half of those diagnosed will die within 5 years-over 240 people a month-TWICE as many as the COMBINED deaths from prostate and breast cancer.

Participants in the #LoveYerGuts Challenge 2017, use the campaign time to train and commit to do at least 50 gut crunches in five minutes before 5pm on Friday May 5th 2017. Participants can enter as individuals, or as a team building exercise, and raise sponsorship, from as little as 20 cents per crunch, or make a one off donation. Every dollar counts!

Sir Peter Leitch, whose brother died of bowel cancer, stresses the importance of this campaign

"You have got to have had cancer to really understand this. You think it's a death sentence, but the reality is if you get it early, and you get good treatment and advice, you can survive. My brother died of bowel cancer because he never went to the doctor. This campaign is about raising awareness of the types of cancer, and at the same time raising money to make a difference through understanding these cancers even better than we do now."

On sign up at www.loveyerguts.co.nz participants create a personal LoveYerGuts Challenge 2017 web page, where their supporters and sponsors can be kept aware of how training is going. Everyone can track their own progress in training and their fundraising through their own unique webpage, regardless of whether they start as a superhero, a couch potato or somewhere in between. There are even tips on how to do some crunches to help you on your way when you visit www.loveyerguts.co.nz.

Over $7,000 in prizes are available for participating in the #LoveYerGuts Challenge 2017, and you could win a trip for two to the luxurious Return to Paradise Resort in Samoa, staying in the Presidential suite with your very own beach! The package includes a couple’s massage, perfect for sore abdominal muscles.

There will also be prizes for the most number of crunches and the weirdest (but safe) location to do your training or your crunch day challenge.

The challenge is open now and all challenges must be completed before 5pm on Friday 5th May. Participants can do crunch training anywhere - in the office, in the park, at home or anywhere you can imagine and it only takes 5 minutes.