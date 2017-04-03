Police operation underway in Avondale

|
A pre-planned Police operation is currently underway in three Avondale streets this morning.
Search warrants are being carried out on a number of addresses in Bellgrove Place, Victor Street and Sceptre Street.
The operation relates to the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis.
