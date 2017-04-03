Auckland Airport Community Trust funding round open for applications

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 09:33

Auckland Airport Community Trust’s $330,000 funding round for 2017 is now open - and the Trust is encouraging charitable organisations working to improve literacy or life skills in South Auckland’s communities to apply.

Charities and not-for-profit groups operating within the airport’s noise-affected areas of Papatoetoe, Whitford, Flat Bush, Manukau Central and Clover Park, as well as parts of Wiri, Åtara and MÄngere, are eligible. The Trust has awarded more than $3.4 million in grants since it was established in 2003. Trust Chair Noel Robinson says that supporting communities to thrive and grow is at the heart of the Trust’s granting.

"Auckland Airport Community Trust has a responsibility to support those communities living in areas of South Auckland affected by aircraft noise. We’re also passionate about the impact we can help community organisations to achieve through our community granting."

"We’ve chosen to concentrate our funding efforts on initiatives that support learning outcomes for children, young people and families, as we believe this is vital for a healthy, happy and thriving community."

The Trust is particularly focused on programmes that fit within their two priority areas of literacy and life skills. Life skills can range from early education and play, youth development and school transitions, through to English language, financial literacy and leadership and employment skills.

"Since the Trust started making its annual grants, we’ve seen some amazing groups doing innovative and inspiring work," Mr Robinson says. "To know that we’ve helped them to make a positive impact in their communities is an incredible privilege."

Previous grant recipients include Rongomai Primary School in Åtara, South Auckland Christian Foodbank, Brainwave Trust, Storytime Foundation, Pillars, Christians Against Poverty and NgÄ Rangatahi Toa Creative Arts Initiative.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday 30 June. Only grant applications from organisations operating in the Auckland Airport Community Trust’s area of benefit will be considered.

Successful applicants will be notified in September.

For more information, including the criteria and guidance notes for completing your application, please visit www.aucklandairportcommunitytrust.org.nz. Or if you have any questions, please call (09) 366 1523.