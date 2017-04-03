Update on synthetic cannabis operation in Avondale

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 10:11

A Police operation into the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis is underway in the Auckland suburb of Avondale this morning.

Just before 6.30am, four search warrants were carried out at residential addresses in Bellgrove Place, Sceptre Street and Victor Street.

At this stage 6 people have been taken into custody and are being interviewed by Police.

Searches of five residential addresses are underway.

Bellgrove Place is currently cordoned off.

AOS were used as a precautionary measure at one location and have now been stood down.

"This morning’s operation is the result of a long-running investigation into the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis.

There are a number of Police in the area and as our searches are ongoing I’d like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding.

We'll keep you everyone updated on any developments as the morning progresses"

- Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, Area Commander, Avondale Police