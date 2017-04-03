Solutions-based training helps industry respond to change

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 10:16

Wintec has expanded its Professional Programmes to offer 70 professional development and industry compliance courses this year, plus tailored courses for teams and bespoke solutions.

Wintec’s Director of Products and Planning, Warwick Pitts says the programme aims to make it easy to find training and solutions that respond to the changing needs of businesses, organisations and individuals.

"We’ve drawn on our expertise as a tertiary educator and our strong industry connections to respond with flexible short courses or tailored in-house training to help industry and individuals stay on top of professional or industry-compliance needs."

Flexible learning and convenience are key factors in developing professional courses. Most of the short courses are delivered after-hours and in short blocks, and online booking and payment means people can sign up in their own time.

Tailored courses and bespoke solutions suit teams with specific needs, and bring fresh thinking and ideas into the workplace through Wintec’s network of industry experts.

"We’re partnering with businesses to analyse business problems and opportunities, and creating tailor-made solutions which could involve a mix of training, mentoring, research and use of Wintec’s facilities and equipment," says Mr Pitts.

"For example we’re currently working with a transport company to evaluate their leadership and technical competencies and we’re working with them to create individual development plans to build their staff capability.

"This creates real opportunities for agile organisations and individuals who want to stay competitive in a rapidly changing world."

