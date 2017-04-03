Makikihi crash victim named

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died as a result of a crash between a car and a truck near Makikihi, South Canterbury on Friday.
He was 29-year-old Todd Samuel Kevin Melhop of Mosgiel.
Police's sympathies are with Mr Melhop's friends and family at this difficult time.
The Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the crash.
