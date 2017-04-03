Body cameras introduced for Dunedin parking staff

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 12:13

Dunedin parking officers will wear a video camera on the job, starting from tomorrow.

The DCC has purchased 10 units for enforcement staff following a successful trial last year.

Team Leader Compliance, Animal and Parking Services Peter Hanlin says, "The purpose of the cameras is to improve safety for staff. Our parking officers do a great job in sometimes challenging circumstances and it’s rare for people to become abusive, but the camera should act as a deterrent."

The camera is attached to a parking officer’s uniform and will be worn by parking officers when they are on patrol. A screen on the front of the device shows what is being recorded.

"Generally the camera is inactive, and hopefully it doesn’t need to be turned on often, but if an officer feels they may be at risk of physical or verbal abuse they will activate the camera to record the incident."

Some other councils in New Zealand are already using the technology and say it’s had a positive effect on behaviour towards parking officers, with lower levels of abuse.

A body camera will also be worn by the on-call animal services officer when they are working alone or when animal services staff feel there may be an issue with a customer.

Recorded footage will be stored securely and is subject to privacy regulations.

Staff will wear a badge so the public can easily identify that they are wearing a camera.