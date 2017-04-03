Mangatawhiri crash victim named

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash that occurred on SH2 in Mangatawhiri on 28 March 2017 involving a truck and a car.
The driver of the car was 29-year-old Brenton Paul Hughes of Browns Bay.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Hughes’ family.
