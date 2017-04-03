Extra care urged as PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project ramps up

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 13:18

Motorists are being asked to be slow down and take extra care on both local roads and State Highway 1 between PÅ«hoi and Warkworth as major works ramp up on the new 18.5km extension of the Northern Motorway.

More trucks and construction vehicles are using SH1 as the Northern Express Group (NX2) progresses work on the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Road of National Significance.

Logging operations are hitting high gear, site offices are being established and earthworks continue, meaning that more trucks, utilities and 4WD vehicles will be going into and leaving the construction site at various points.

A number of Site Access Points (SAPs) have been established on both local roads and SH1 where traffic will be managed with ‘trucks crossing’ signs, speed reductions and stop-go points to enhance safety. They are at the following locations:

- SAP1 - is located near the weigh station on SH1 north of Hudson Road

- SAPs 2A 2B AND 2C - off Woodcocks Road (near the intersections with Carran Road and Wyllie Road)

- SAPs 3A and 3B - 4 and 41 Wyllie Road

- SAP 4 - at number 1509 SH1 travelling northbound

- SAP 5 - the intersection of Moir Hill Road and SH1

- SAPs 5A, 5B, 5C and 5D - connections from the commercial forestry block to Moir Hill Road

- SAPs 6 and 7- off Watson Road

Some of the SAPs are already in operation and more will open as work expands.

NX2 Chief Executive, Ray Wilson says health and safety is paramount to the project.

"Safety is one of our key priorities and public understanding of the precautions in place at the SAPs is an important part of that. We are asking motorists to reduce their speeds and take care, particularly when approaching areas where site traffic enters and exits.

"This involves mainly local roads but in two instances there are SAP connections with the State Highway- SAP1 near the weigh station north of Warkworth and SAP5 which is the intersection of Moir Hill Road and SH1.

"Each site will have a Site-Specific Traffic Management Plan (SSTMP) which will mainly involve signs and speed reductions. Some SAPs will have slip lanes and acceleration lanes to allow drivers to make the transition."

"We are working with Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency, to ensure appropriate traffic control measures are in place to protect the public and the construction team. We ask motorists to take note of the traffic controls in place, drive to the conditions, and take extra care when using the Moir Hill Road/SH1 intersection."

The PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project is the first stage of the Government’s Puhoi to Wellsford Road of National Significance because it’s a key transport link connecting the north to the rest of the upper North Island to help move people and freight between and within major centres more safely and efficiently. It extends the NorthernMotorway to four-lanes for the18.5km north from the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels to a tie-in with the existing SH1 north of Warkworth. It will be open for traffic by late 2021.