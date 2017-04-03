Expect long delays after crash on Northern Motorway

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 13:41

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect long delays or avoid the area after a multiple car crash on the Northern Motorway link to Port/State Highway 16.

The crash is blocking all southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway link and the left lane on the link to the Southern Motorway.

Motorists wanting to access the Northwestern Motorway should take State Highway 18 or come off at Fanshawe Street.