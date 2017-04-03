Crash on SH1 Ngauranga Gorge

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 14:11

State Highway One is down to two lanes near Tyers Road in Ngauranga Gorge following a crash involving two cars and a truck.

The accident happened at about 12.45pm.

The fast lane is expected to be closed for up to an hour, until tow trucks have arrived to remove the vehicles.

Traffic is still flowing but motorists are advised to expect delays.