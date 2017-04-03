Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 14:13

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for the Coromandel Peninsula this morning for the likelihood of heavy rain from Tuesday 4 April morning to Wednesday 5 April evening.

A deepening low pressure system over the Tasman Sea approaches northern New Zealand on Tuesday, then crosses the country during Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a ridge of high pressure on Friday. This deep low should bring heavy rain to many parts of the country, especially from central North Island to the top of the South Island from Tuesday to Thursday, with strong winds at times.

MetService will review this watch by 9:30pm tonight, Monday 3 April 2017.

For full forecast graphics see Metvuw.com.

How to keep up-to-date with what is happening

Severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for most of New Zealand this week.

Check www.metservice.com/warnings/home or follow MetService on Facebook here to stay up-to-date.

For weather alerts and information on how to prepare for emergencies download the NZ Red Cross Hazard App.

The Red Cross Hazards app is available from:

App store for iOS devices

Google Play store for Android devices

Check our Council's home page for news updates and alerts, follow our Facebook page and subscribe to our email newsletters and Twitter feed @OurCoromandel.

If you don't have a smartphone or other mobile device, or don't use the internet, organise someone who does to call you and vice-versa. Think about elderly neighbours, family and friends who are perhaps on their own and may need support.

For State Highway roading updates (SH25 and SH25A on the Coromandel) NZTA offer real time traffic and travel information emailed directly to you letting you know if there's a significant hold up or need for caution on the State Highway you travel on. You can register your route here onthemove.govt.nz or for general updates follow NZTA Waikato on Facebook and see their website here.

CANCELLED: Scheduled power outage for Whangamata

The scheduled power outage for Whangamata tomorrow, Tuesday 4 April 2017 has been cancelled by Powerco due to the impending bad weather that has been forecast.

Therefore, business as usual.

At this stage there is no back up date, however it won’t be until the end of winter and more than likely will be this time next year.

Tapu-Coroglen Road is still closed

Tapu-Coroglen Road is still closed approximately 3kms from SH25, Tapu side.

We will advise estimated opening time as soon as possible.