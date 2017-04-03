Lane changes on SH16 from Westgate to Lincoln Rd as work continues

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 14:15

Motorists using State 16 between Westgate and Lincoln Road are being advised to expect lane changes in early April as work progresses as part of the Lincoln to Westgate Upgrade.

From Monday 10 April there will be changes to lanes heading towards the city after the Royal Road on-ramp.

The right hand lane (lane 3) will be closed to traffic to create a safe work area for the construction team to widen the motorway, while keeping traffic moving.

The safe work area will also allow for piling work for the new Huruhuru Bridge, which is being raised to provide more clearance for freight and other higher sided vehicles.

"We understand these delays can be frustrating, and thank motorists for their continued patience while we carry out this important part of completing the Western Ring Route. It will provide more capacity and route options for traffic along not only this stretch of the Northwestern Motorway but across the entire Western Ring Route," says Brett Gliddon the Transport Agency’s Auckland Highway Manager.

When it’s completed in early 2019 the SH16 Lincoln to Westgate Upgrade will provide additional motorway lanes and bus shoulder lanes in each direction, extend the Northwestern Cycleway from Lincoln Road to Westgate Bridge, replace bridges over Royal Road, Huruhuru Road and Huruhuru Creek, an improved Royal Road interchange for safer and easier access to the motorway as well as noise walls, safety barriers, stormwater run-off treatment and landscaping.