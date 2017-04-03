Great result for building team audit

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 15:23

Hamilton City Council’s Building Unit has retained its Building Consent Authority status and authority to process building consents after receiving its best audit result since the Internal Accreditation of New Zealand programme started eight years ago.

Every two years the Council is required to undergo a thorough audit of everything the Building Control Unit does including systems, staff numbers, processes and their ability to meet statutory requirements.

In the latest audit, the Council passed with its best ever result and was not required to make any corrective changes for the first time. The Council also only received one strong recommendation and a handful of recommendations.

The Council’s Building Unit Manager Cory Lang says they’ve got a great team who are dedicated to managing the challenges that come with a growing city well.

"The last two years have been some of the busiest for our team with consent numbers continuing to rise due to the fast-growing nature of our city. We’re one of many areas that have a growing housing industry and that’s put pressure on resourcing locally and throughout the country," says Mr Lang.

"There’s a limited number of qualified people in the country who are able to do this type of work so, as they have so many options in the current climate, it’s a challenge to attract the right people.

"Housing projects including the Housing Accord and the Housing Infrastructure Fund will continue to add more housing into the city and put pressure on our team which is why we will continue to look and new and innovative ways to make us more efficient and effective."

In 2015 and 2016, the Building Unit approved 796 and 807 new housing consents respectively for 1179 and 1197 dwellings.

The Housing Accord outlines targets for the number of new dwelling and section consents issued in Hamilton for the next three years; 1300 for 2017, 1400 for 2018 and 1500 for 2019.

The Building Unit provide essential services for Hamilton that enable growth including the processing of building consents to make sure they meet Building Codes and standards and inspect building work to make sure they are safe and code compliant. The team also look after pool fencing, eco design, earthquake prone buildings, and dangerous and insanitary buildings.