The Warehouse Zoofari continues at Orana

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 15:38

In 2015, The Warehouse and Orana Wildlife Park formed a partnership called The Warehouse ‘Zoofari’, to enable low decile schools from Christchurch, Ashburton, Timaru and Greymouth to take part in formal education programmes at the zoo. Throughout December 2016, 12 The Warehouse stores raised over $80,000 for Zoofari (additional to the $53,000 raised in Year 1 of the partnership). The funds were raised through an ‘Add a Dollar Campaign’ and will enable over 3,400 students from 41 decile 1-3 schools to go on ‘Zoofari’.

The Warehouse Regional Community Support Manager Lauren Trubshoe says: "Thanks to the generosity of our customers and the amazing efforts of our Warehouse stores and team, the funds raised will cover the costs of costomised learning experiences at Orana Wildlife Park (including transport and in some cases accommodation for all eligible schools). Seeing and hearing how impactful the visits have been for these children who have attended already is hugely inspiring and we are delighted this year even more children will experience such a fun, educational learning experience through the Zoofari programme."

The Warehouse team were delighted to hand over the donation. It formally recognises the outstanding work that Orana Wildlife Park, a registered charity, does in the local community towards education and their dedication to the conservation of endangered species and the welfare of animals.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Orana Wildlife Park to enable even more young people to connect with nature in such a positive way to grow their awareness and appreciation of the environment through this high-quality learning experience. For some children it will be their first visit to a zoo so will be something they are likely to remember for life."

Orana’s Education Manager, Toby Johnston, is delighted with the latest result: "We sincerely thank The Warehouse and their customers, for such wonderful ongoing support. Zoofari is a great initiative that enables schools, who could otherwise not visit, to attend the zoo. The purpose of the visit is to integrate with classroom learning. We tailor the education programme to the requirements of the school and customise it to meet their specific needs and aims."

This is not contestable funding - the money raised is divided amongst all eligible schools on a per-student basis. This is intended to allow schools to build a Zoo School visit into their learning programmes each year and aims to cater to all students over a three-year period.

Since Zoofari commenced with Orana, over 1,500 students from 24 (of 35 eligble) schools have taken part in the programmes. Zoofari includes free transport and entry to Orana Wildlife Park for all eligible schools (decile 1-3, Year 0-13, state, registered or integrated schools). Schools participating from the West Coast and Timaru will also be provided with accommodation, dinner and lunch if they chose to stay overnight in Christchurch! To date, 140 students have experienced an overnight stay as part of Zoofari.

Orana’s Zoo School is a Learning Experiences Outside the Classroom programme, endorsed by the Ministry of Education. Specialist teachers cater for students from New Entrants to Year 13.

The Warehouse Zoofari also operates at Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington Zoos owing to the fabulous support of The Warehouse and its customers.