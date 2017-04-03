Horizons to monitor river levels overnight

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 17:37

Horizons Regional Council hydrology and emergency management staff will be keeping an eye on river levels across the Region overnight.

The Horizons Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) has been activated at a low level in preparation for wet weather that is forecast for the Region.

Horizons controller Ged Shirley says there is heavy rain forecasted for the Tararua and Whanganui catchments and coastal Horowhenua.

"Currently we are predicting between 160 and 250 millimetres of rain for these catchments between 3am Tuesday and midday Wednesday. We will have staff monitoring river levels overnight and keeping in contact with city and district councils should a response be necessary.

"There is also the potential that the Moutoa and Makino floodgates and Whanganui flood barriers will be activated Wednesday afternoon. We have operators on standby if required and we will notify farmers who use the spillway land as soon as possible."

Mr Shirley says Horizons’ hydrologists are working closely with Metservice to keep up-to-date with weather predictions.

"The forecast is currently changing every 12 hours. We will reassess the situation at 10am tomorrow using the latest weather information to confirm any required response action and will provide another update following that," he says. Members of the public are advised to take care while driving this long weekend and check the AA’s website, http://maps.aa.co.nz/traffic/roadwatch for information on road conditions.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz