Caution on roads urged as wet and windy weather move in

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 17:44

The NZ Transport Agency is advising people to drive to the conditions and check weather reports with very wet and windy weather forecast for much of the central North Island, and heavy rain for the top of the South Island for the coming days.

"When it is raining heavily, it is important that drivers watch their speeds, take care not to follow too closely, and be really careful when taking corners," Mark Owen, Regional Performance Manager, NZ Transport Agency says.

"Storm conditions such as wind gusts can also affect high-side vehicles, motorcyclists, and cyclists. Road users should also look out for surface flooding, and debris on the road.

"Our contractors will be monitoring road and weather conditions so they can quickly respond to any weather-related road effects. As conditions can change rapidly, we advise people to check the latest weather and road updates before they get on the road," Mr Owen says.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz for the latest highway information or sign up to www.onthemove.govt.nz for up-to-date information on what is happening on the route you plan to travel, phone Freephone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS for national and regional travel updates or visit one of the Transport Agency’s social media channels.

Central North Island

Wellington

South Island

Check the MetService www.metservice.com for the latest severe weather warning and watches.

As there may be impacts on local roads and services, check your local Council’s website and Facebook for local updates.