Whanganui households taking part in online census trial

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 17:47

Whanganui households are taking part in a census test tomorrow, 4 April 2017, to help Stats NZ check that they’re on track to run the 2018 Census in March next year.

Approximately 19,000 households have received access codes over the last two weeks so they can trial new online forms, designed for tablets, mobile devices, and desktops.

Denise McGregor, general manager 2018 Census, says the response so far from Whanganui households has been encouraging.

"Approximately 2000 households have already taken part in the test. We’re really pleased that people in Whanganui are getting behind the test and helping us work out how we can improve our processes for next year.

"We’d love to see people in Whanganui, who haven’t taken part yet, take a few minutes out of their day tomorrow to complete the test online.

"The test is an excellent opportunity to test systems and processes in one city, so Stats NZ can use real life examples and work out how to scale the approach to work for the whole country in March next year.

"We’re aiming for 70 percent of the country to take part online in the 2018 Census, so we’re making a lot of changes to the way we plan and run the operations for this census."