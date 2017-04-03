First anniversary of new safety law 'shows it's encouraging improvement'

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 18:14

New health and safety legislation - which came into force one year ago today - has succeeded in focusing attention on the need to keep people safe and healthy at work, the Forestry Industry Safety Council (FISC) says.

But injury rates are still too high so there is still much work to do, says FISC National Safety Director Fiona Ewing.

The Health and Safety at Work Act came into force on April 4, 2016.

"Most requirements in the new Act are things that good forestry companies are already trying to do," Fiona says.

"That includes managing risks effectively, involving workers in decisions on health and safety, and making sure forest owners, managers and contractors all work together to ensure the job’s done safely.

"The new law has made it clear that everyone at work has a responsibility and role to play in health and safety - from workers to company directors."

The law reinforced what good companies are already doing and set standards that others must meet, Fiona says.

That’s important because there is still much work to be done to make forestry a safe, professional industry, she says.

FISC’s most recent health and safety dashboard shows that after declining in 2015, injuries began creeping up again in 2016. More than 173 forestry workers were severely injured in 2016, and the rate of serious injuries per 10,000 workers rose nearly 11% over the year before.

Fiona says there’s still a "compliance mentality" within parts of the forestry industry, where health and safety is focused around ensuring you have the paperwork needed to protect yourself from prosecution if someone gets hurt.

"That has to change to a focus of caring for people and doing the job professionally."