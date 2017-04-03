Cyclists on South Island central and top of south highways this week

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 18:21

The NZ Transport Agency is asking all drivers on the state highways linking Tekapo, Fairlie and Geraldine and also Methven to Oxford, North Canterbury, to take special care around cyclists over the next two days - Tuesday, 4 April and Wednesday, 5 April.

On Thursday cyclists in the "Tour of NZ Cycle Event" pedal from Springs Junction to Murchison and on Friday, from Blenheim to Picton via Havelock, part of the new and very busy Alternate Route between Picton and Christchurch. Drivers need to take extreme care around cyclists along these busy highways.

"The wet weather is likely to reduce visibility, so we ask that motorists please take extreme care, and prepare to follow the directions given by event marshals and traffic management staff at major intersections and one-lane bridges," says Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright. "Please be patient."

Cyclists will be on the road from 7 am each morning and will be finished by 2pm in the afternoons. Up to 300 cyclists will be riding these routes in bunches of 20, accompanied by front and tail pilot vehicles with signs and flashing lights.