Delays expected following crash on Wellington Urban Motorway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Northbound traffic heading out of Wellington will be diverted at Tinakori Road off-ramp on State Highway One following a crash.
Emergency services were called at approximately 5:30pm to reports of a crash involving multiple cars.
The driver of one of the vehicles is currently receiving medical treatment on the scene.
Serious Crash Unit have been notified.
Police are advising motorists to expect delays, take alternative routes or postpone travel.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.