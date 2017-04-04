Arts Excellence Awards offer financial help for young Aucklanders

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 10:13

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation is offering up-and-coming Auckland performing artists a financial injection to help build their careers. Up to $5,000 is up for grabs for young Aucklanders with outstanding ability and real development potential in the performing arts. The Auckland Committee of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation will select this year’s recipients of the Arts Excellence Awards through an assessment and audition process in May. Previous recipients have included sopranos Madison Nonoa and Emily Scott, pianists Delvan Lin and Eddie Gifney, and violinists Shauno Isomura and Maia-Dean Martin.

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation assists young New Zealanders in the performing arts to achieve their potential by providing education and training opportunities, supporting them to prepare for professional careers.

Dame Malvina Major said the Arts Excellence Awards were just one of the ways the Foundation supported young artists at a grass roots level.

"The focus of our regional committees is on fostering local talent and supporting the development of young emerging artists in their communities. Alongside financial support, this can include offering professional guidance and organising events where young talented artists have the opportunity to perform.

"The Foundation is very proud to be able to support promising young artists and to help grow the next generation of talent."

Applications are now being accepted for the Dame Malvina Major Foundation Auckland Arts Excellence Awards until Friday 19 May. Applicants will be required to perform for a panel of adjudicators on Saturday 27 May.

For more information and to apply, visit www.dmmfoundation.org.nz/grants-scholarships/arts-excellence-awards/