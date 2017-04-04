Methven Powerball winners collect $2 million

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 11:13

Following Saturday’s $8 million Must Be Won Powerball draw, a local Methven couple almost couldn’t believe their eyes to discover they’re now $2 million richer.

The couple, who are regular Lotto players, decided to buy an extra Dip ticket for the weekend’s special Must Be Won draw.

They were enjoying a quiet night at home on Saturday night, when the winner decided to get out her tickets and check the winning numbers.

"As soon as I saw the numbers, I knew they weren’t my lucky numbers that I’ve been playing for over 20 years," the winner said.

"So I started checking my Dip ticket and saw I had lots of numbers on the same line. I knew I’d won something, but I had no idea what.

"Then I remembered it was a must be won draw and that if it rolled down, I might have won more.

"So I looked at the online news and saw that the jackpot had rolled down and that one of the winning stores was Methven SuperValue and I just thought, ‘oh my gosh’."

"She was crying and shaking like a leaf. I tried to work out what the matter was, but she could barely speak - I had no idea what had happened," said the winner’s husband.

"When she finally managed to say that we’d won Powerball, I thought she was having a bit of fun with me - we’re just not that lucky," he said.

The winner then set to work making sure she wasn’t seeing things.

"He was watching TV, so I got a bit bossy and told him to pause his programme and put his glasses on, so he could help me check the ticket," the winner laughed.

After checking the ticket quite a few times, it finally started to sink in to the winners that their lives were about to change.

"It’s honestly like a dream come true," the winner said. "We’ve worked hard all our lives and now we can slow down, and be closer to family.

"I’m grateful every day for the lives that we lead, and now I just feel doubly grateful."

Top of the list for the lucky couple with their unexpected windfall is to pay off their mortgage and help out close family members.

While they’ve agreed that they’re each allowed a splurge treat each - the difficult part now is deciding what that treat will be.

Background

In Saturday night’s Must Be Won Powerball draw, four lucky players shared the $8 million jackpot to take home $2 million each.

The four winning tickets were bought in Methven, Clive, Lower Hutt and Waiheke Island.