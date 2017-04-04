Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru residents urged to conserve water

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 11:59

Horowhenua residents connected to the Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru water supplies are urged to use water sparingly until further notice.

Significant rainfall in the Tararua Ranges is forecast between today and Thursday. One of the consequences of heavy rainfall is muddy water (turbidity) in the rivers from where the water is sourced.

This muddy water places extra demand on the water treatment plants, so conservation helps the plants to manage this process and ensure normal supply is maintained.

There is also a possibility of surface flooding, so it is requested that residents check stormwater sumps and grates, on or outside their properties, and clear away any debris to help stormwater escape off the road.

Horowhenua District Council’s Customer and Community Services Manager Monique Davidson says that Council contractors and staff are out checking drains and clearing grates, but if residents can also assist it is greatly appreciated.

Mrs Davidson says that Council’s Civil Defence Emergency Management managers and staff are closely monitoring the weather situation and effects and are planning and responding accordingly.

"We are mindful about the amount of rain that is forecast over the next 48 hours, with a particular focus on between now and midday tomorrow (Wednesday) where between 200mm and 250mm of rainfall is expected to accumulate, with peak intensities of 20mm - 30mm per hour,’ she said.

Mrs Davidson says the Council appreciates residents’ understanding and cooperation during this time.

For updates, please follow Horowhenua District Council’s page on Facebook.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz