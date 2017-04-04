Caution urged as heavy rain set to hit wider Waikato region

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 11:49

Waikato Regional Council is urging local residents to be on the alert for heavy rain with MetService now issuing formal wet weather warnings for from north to south Waikato, Waitomo and the Coromandel Peninsula.

A thunderstorm watch till midnight for the northern North Island, including the Coromandel and central Waikato, is also in place.

The council’s regional hazards team leader Rick Liefting says the worst of the wet weather is expected from tomorrow morning through till Wednesday evening, and will come on top of catchments which have already had a good soaking recently.

"We urge people to take care out there. There’s potential for flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and also slips.

"Driving conditions may also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain. We recommend that you check with the NZ Transport Agency on road closures."

On the Coromandel, rivers and streams may not be functioning normally due to repair works, and recent damage and debris, Mr Liefting warned.

"Our team on the Coromandel is monitoring the situation there closely and will be ready to assist landowners as required.

"We’ll particularly be watching the potential for road closures near Thames if the Kauaeranga River spillway operates and also state highway 25 at Hikuai on the east coast of the Coromandel."