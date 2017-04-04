Police seek witnesses to serious crash near Fanshaw St

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 13:06

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred southbound on the Northern Motorway near the Fanshaw Street exit yesterday around 12.05pm.

The crash involved at least three cars and one driver received serious injuries while another received moderate injuries.

Police believe the crash may have occurred after an unidentified car stopped in lane five of six close to the Fanshaw Street Exit.

That vehicle is believed to have left the scene after the crash.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with Senior Constable Colin Nuttall (09) 481 0773.