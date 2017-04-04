Kirikiriroa Reserve river path closed due to rain

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 13:00

Hamilton’s Kirikiriroa Reserve river path has been closed today due to the heavy rain warning in place.

As previously publicised, this bank forming part of the reserve is being geotechnically monitored for movement and Hamilton City Council is closing the path as necessary as a precaution.

Path users should not progress past closed gates at either end of the reserve, and need to detour via Victoria Street.

Weather conditions may also cause the Waikato River level to rise, and other path closures in low-lying areas are likely as the weather event passes across the region.

The Council strongly advises users to be cautious when using river paths over the next few days.