'Women Who Get Sh-t Done' Unconference in Bay of Plenty

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 13:30

A unique New Zealand event that brings together passionate women from all walks of life is coming to the Bay of Plenty for the first time in June.

‘Women Who Get Sh-t Done - An Unconference’ is being held at Waihi Beach from 16-18 June and registrations are open until Sunday 30 April.

The Bay of Plenty WWGSD will be the third event of its kind, with the first held just outside Wellington in 2016 and the second in Christchurch earlier this year.

"We’re inviting anyone in New Zealand who identifies as a woman to come together to share causes and passions, experiences, expertise, and whatever is on their mind and in their hearts," says organiser Ange Wallace, who was compelled to help bring the event to the Bay after attending the first WWGSD last year. "You don’t get asked for your job title or who you work for when you register - you’re asked what you’re passionate about and how you spend your time."

Being an 'unconference' means WWGSD will look and feel different to any event held in the Bay of Plenty before.

"We’re not going to tell you what to talk about!" says Ange. "Together the group will set the agenda on the first night by proposing sessions they would like to host, and work their way through an inspiring weekend of connections, conversations, and shared learning."

The Waihi Beach event will bring together a group of 100+ diverse women, and is run over an entire weekend to ensure there's enough time to explore a range of topics and gain traction on areas of shared interests, and to make lasting connections.

"From imposter syndrome to becoming bi-cultural, from how to get more women on governance boards to life without kids, what’s talked about at WWGSD is wide-ranging, engaging, and sometimes heart-wrenching," she says.

"Because WWGSD is founded on diversity and we have limited spaces, it is not the usual ‘get your tickets before they sell out’ scenario. We know that everyone who applies is a woman who gets sh-t done and we would love to accommodate every single applicant, but we run a selection process to ensure we have a diverse range of attendees at each event."

Ange says 20% of women will attend via a scholarship so that cost is not prohibitive and there will be on-site childcare at no extra cost for attendees’ children.

‘WWGSD - An Unconference’ was started by a group of Wellington women who felt there was a lack of unconferences specifically for women.

"Unconferences are a great space for people to learn, share, and connect across different sectors. There’s still so much work to do supporting and valuing women in New Zealand and we think this is the ideal format," says co-founder Amber Craig. "We will host multiple events across New Zealand every year."

Event details:

What: Women Who Get Sh-t Done - An Unconference When: 2pm, Friday 16th June - 2pm, Sunday 18th June 2017

Where: Waihi Beach (40 mins from Tauranga)

Cost: $375pp including accommodation and meals, but 20% of attendees will attend on part or full scholarships.

To apply, head to https://www.wwgsd.nz/new-events/2016/11/13/wwgsd-tauranga and share the love via https://www.facebook.com/wwgsdnz