Hen's rule the roost in online gifting

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:03

A recent promotion of Stag and Hen Parties by the crowd funding site One Great Gift has highlighted how much more women are using crowd funding websites than men.

As Terry Fullerton, Managing Director of the group gifting site One Great Gift says "We recently ran a promotion offering to do the collecting free of charge for people organising Stag and Hen Parties and the results were quite surprising. We expected that most of the interest would come from guys organising stag nights but what we found was that it was almost exclusively women organising hen parties who were attracted to the promotion. Not so surprisingly was the fact that over 70% of the contacts were made from their mobile phones.

Sharing a friend’s last night of freedom can be a lot of fun but being the one that has to pass the hat around can be hard work. This is particularly so these days where the parties can become quite pricey as they often start mid-afternoon and go on until the early hours. We find that the attraction of people being able to pay their share by credit card and having someone else do all the collecting for the organiser has a lot of appeal".

The way the website works is that the person organising the stag or hen party sets up a page on One Great Gift describing the event and inviting people to pay their share of the costs. One Great Gift then does all the work of collecting the money and keeping track of who has paid. Once the funds are collected they are paid into the organiser’s bank account.

The use of online group gifting sites for Wedding Gift Registries and Wishing Wells is also now becoming more and more popular. As Terry says "We recently had a couple who had already set up a Gift Registry with a major Christchurch Department store but, because the store didn’t allow several people to contribute to the large gift, they chose to set up a page on our site as well".